Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.15 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

