Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of OUTFRONT Media worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.78%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

