Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 467,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

