Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 6.01% of Kellanova worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 82,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 190,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of K stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

