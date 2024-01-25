Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $396,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.