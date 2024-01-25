Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

