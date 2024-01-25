Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

