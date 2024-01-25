Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

