Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.