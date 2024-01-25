Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 21,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.