Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HWM opened at $56.34 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.