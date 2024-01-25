Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock worth $30,043,404. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.