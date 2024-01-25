Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

