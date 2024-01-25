Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Down 1.1 %

ALLE stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

