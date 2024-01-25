Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

