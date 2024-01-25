Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

