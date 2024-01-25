Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,759 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 6.01% of Kellanova worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

