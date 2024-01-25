NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NI has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NiSource Stock Down 1.9 %

NiSource stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NiSource by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

