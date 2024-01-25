Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

