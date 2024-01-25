Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Raised to $13.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

