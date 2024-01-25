NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

NOV Trading Up 4.0 %

NOV stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

