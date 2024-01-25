Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $472.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

