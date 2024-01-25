NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $49,072,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

