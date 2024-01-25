NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE:NRG opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

