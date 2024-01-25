O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

