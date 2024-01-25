Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of ORI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

