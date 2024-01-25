OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

