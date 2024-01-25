OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Cut to $13.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $851.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nadeem Nisar acquired 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $138,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

