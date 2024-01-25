Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading Down 0.1%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $568,872.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.