Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading Down 0.1%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $568,872.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
