Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.75. Orbit International shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Orbit International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Orbit International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

