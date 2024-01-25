Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Organon & Co. worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Organon & Co. by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 146,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Organon & Co. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.91%.

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

