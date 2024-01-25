Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

