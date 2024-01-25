Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 326 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

