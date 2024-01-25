ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $101.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

