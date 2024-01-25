Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $271.67

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.67 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 177.60 ($2.26). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.26), with a volume of 168,666 shares changing hands.

Oxford Biomedica Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.72 million, a PE ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Biomedica

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Michael Hayden bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($24,523.51). Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

