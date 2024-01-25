Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 3,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.