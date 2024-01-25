Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

