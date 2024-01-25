PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $100.18 and last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 647608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 388,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

