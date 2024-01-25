Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Pacira BioSciences worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.7 %
PCRX opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 0.74.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
