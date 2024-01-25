Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Pacira BioSciences worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

PCRX opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.