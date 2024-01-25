Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 375,455.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palomar Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of PLMR opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.14.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.
