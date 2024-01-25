Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.0 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

