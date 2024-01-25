PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Featured Articles

