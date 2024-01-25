Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 162.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

