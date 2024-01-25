PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.79. 7,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 24,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

PepGen Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 417,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

