PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.79. 7,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 24,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
