Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 18,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 31,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Pineapple Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

