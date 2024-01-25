Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Cut to Hold at Laurentian

Laurentian downgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian currently has C$4.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.50.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$413.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

