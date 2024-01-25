PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -217.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in PowerSchool by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 108,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

