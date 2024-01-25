Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Primerica by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Primerica by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 2,299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRI opened at $226.15 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.68 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.58 and its 200-day moving average is $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

