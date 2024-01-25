Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,092 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of SiTime worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SITM opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SITM

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $597,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.