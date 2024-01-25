Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of XPO worth $33,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

XPO Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.07 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

